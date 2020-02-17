🔥Manchester United news this week: Club confident of beating Chelsea in Jadon Sancho bidding war🔥

The prospect of going head-to-head with Chelsea in a bidding war for Jadon Sancho will hold little fear for Manchester United.

Their attitude to a late challenge from Antonio Conte for Alexis Sanchez in 2018 reveals the confidence within Old Trafford they can see off any rival bid from Stamford Bridge.

After gazumping Manchester City’s bid and personal terms for the then-Arsenal star, United were informed of Chelsea’s interest.

One source dismissively wondered aloud where on earth the Londoners planned to find the money.

Ultimately Chelsea – and City – had the last laugh, with Sanchez proving a disastrous signing.

Conte ultimately got his man, with United still paying a portion of his near-£500,000-a-week wages while he’s on loan at Inter Milan. And they face a battle to find anyone willing to take him off their hands on a permanent basis this summer.

While they are confident they have the financial muscle to beat Chelsea to Sancho – they will have to convince the Borussia Dortmund winger he will not be the latest of a growing number of big-name flops at Old Trafford – Sanchez included.

The Theatre of Dreams is not the draw it once was. Just ask Erling Haaland.