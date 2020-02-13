🔥Manchester United newcomer Bruno Fernandes wins Midfielder of the Month award in Portugal🔥

Bruno Fernandes has already been impressing at Manchester United, and now the player has received one final accolade demonstrating his significant influence on former club Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes finally swapped the Estadio Jose Alvalade for Old Trafford last month after a protracted transfer chase, with United paying an initial £46.5million to get the deal over the line.

The 25-year-old has since made a strong start to life in the Premier League, voted man of the match in a quick 90-minute debut against Wolves before being praised for his technical qualities, speed of thought and commitment during a warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

Not always the case with such high-profile transfers, captain Fernandes continued to play for Sporting throughout January’s transfer saga, even managing to shrug off the speculation and net a brace in the 3-1 win at Vitoria Setubal.

His efforts throughout that final month in Lisbon have now been officially recognised, with the Portuguese international voted by Primeira Liga coaches on Wednesday as the midfielder of the month for January.

Former Udinese and Sampdoria star Fernandes spent two-and-a-half years in total at Sporting, scoring 63 goals and registering 52 assists in 137 appearances in addition to winning two league titles and the Portuguese League Cup.

“It is hard to find words to describe what I have gone through here,” he said upon leaving.

“They were very important moments and left a mark in my career.

“For me and my family, we have always had a welcoming reception, people took great care of us.

“We never lacked anything. I was not born a Lion [Sporting fan] but I will be from now on.”