🔥Manchester United new favourites to sign Jadon Sancho as Chelsea close in on Hakim Ziyech🔥

Manchester United are the new favourites to sign Jadon Sancho with Chelsea closing in on a deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Borussia Dortmund star Sancho a leading transfer target this summer as the United boss looks to continue his rebuild at Old Trafford.

The England international has been linked with a host of clubs across the continent, including former side Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Blues however are now closing in on another attacking option in Ziyech, with a £37.8m deal close to being completed ahead of the summer transfer window.

Personal terms will now be discussed with Ziyech but Chelsea foresee no problem over reaching an agreement with the player.

Those developments have seen United move ahead of Chelsea with Solskjaer’s side now the favourites to sign Sancho with Betfair.

The bookmakers had Chelsea as 5/1 favourites as of this morning with United since moving ahead, now priced at 5/2 having been 6/1 at the start of the day.

Liverpool (8/1), Barcelona (9/1), Bayern Munich (10/1) and Real Madrid (12/1) have also been linked with a move for Sancho.