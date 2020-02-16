manchester-united-new-boy-bruno-fernandes-has-settled-in-perfectly-&apos;thanks-to-spanish-players&apos;

🔥Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes has settled in perfectly 'thanks to Spanish players'🔥

News
John koli0

Bruno Fernandes has settled in perfectly during Manchester United’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella, according to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes is set to make his second start for United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, fresh from a week in Spain with his new team-mates.

United return to action aiming to halve the six-point gap to fourth-place Chelsea.

Fernandes – who Solskjaer described as a “conductor” before the Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge – impressed on his debut two weeks ago when United drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old, signed from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £47million, has since got to know his new team-mates at United’s training camp at Marbella with the help of David De Gea and Juan Mata.

“I think he (Fernandes) has settled in right,” Wan-Bissaka told the club’s official United website.

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United

“He’s got a few of the Spanish players looking after him and we’re just looking forward to what he brings to the team.”

Additional reporting by PA

Related Posts

what-the-new-hampshire-results-mean-for-democratic-contenders

🔥What the New Hampshire results mean for Democratic contenders🔥

mariya smith
jj-abrams-says-he-&apos;respects&apos;-critics-of-star-wars:-the-rise-of-skywalker

JJ Abrams says he 'respects' critics of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

John koli
the-best-uk-wedding-fairs-in-2020

The best UK wedding fairs in 2020

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *