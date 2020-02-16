🔥Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes has settled in perfectly 'thanks to Spanish players'🔥

Bruno Fernandes has settled in perfectly during Manchester United’s warm-weather training camp in Marbella, according to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes is set to make his second start for United against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, fresh from a week in Spain with his new team-mates.

United return to action aiming to halve the six-point gap to fourth-place Chelsea.

Fernandes – who Solskjaer described as a “conductor” before the Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge – impressed on his debut two weeks ago when United drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old, signed from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial £47million, has since got to know his new team-mates at United’s training camp at Marbella with the help of David De Gea and Juan Mata.

“I think he (Fernandes) has settled in right,” Wan-Bissaka told the club’s official United website.

“He’s got a few of the Spanish players looking after him and we’re just looking forward to what he brings to the team.”

Additional reporting by PA