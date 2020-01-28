🔥Manchester United making plans to keep Alexis Sanchez after Inter loan ends🔥

Manchester United have told Alexis Sanchez that he will be expected back at Carrington in the summer, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is currently spending the season on load at Inter, although his campaign has been severely disrupted after undergoing ankle surgery in October.

The Serie A club do not have an option to buy Sanchez once his loan spell ends.

And according to ESPN, United have decided to throw Sanchez a lifeline by giving him a chance to impress during pre-season training.

The report claims that United remain open to offers for the Chilean, but will not sell him for a cut-price fee.

Sanchez will still have two years remaining on his £500,000-a-week deal this summer.

It’s also claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told by United’s hierarchy to include Sanchez for his plans next season.

Earlier this month, Antonio Conte lashed out at reporters who questioned his decision not to play Sanchez in Inter’s draw against Atalanta.

‘You mention Sanchez, well gentlemen, players must be fit to play. I am not crazy,’ said Conte.

‘So, either I am a moron, or I want to hurt myself. I believe one plus one equals two. If you make one plus one equal five.

‘If I put someone out of our line-up it is for a reason. It is not about performing a hara-kiri or because I am a mad man.

‘I’m trying to get Alexis Sanchez back in shape, but in my view we are giving everything in a very difficult situation.’

Inter have recorded just one win in four Serie A matches since returning from their winter break at the start of this month.

Sanchez, meanwhile, has played a total of 79 minutes in Serie A this season.





