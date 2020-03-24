🔥Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says Premier League season must be voided🔥

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the current Premier League season should be voided amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is suspended until April 30, but with the United Kingdom effectively on lockdown for the next three weeks, a return so soon seems unfathomable.

It is understood Premier League officials will be meeting on April 3 to discuss the next steps, with a further suspension seemingly the most likely scenario.

With a return date totally up in the air, when – or if – the season can be completed remains a concern. The overriding consensus is that the campaign must be completed at all costs, although Ferdinand shares a different opinion.

Speaking via his Instagram account, Ferdinand said: “I just think the Premier League should just be voided. Just void it.

“I know there are going to be a lot of Liverpool fans going, ‘Oh Rio, it’s just because you support Manchester United and it’s Liverpool.’

“It’s not that, it’s just that I don’t see a way that it can be done, where health isn’t compromised. Simple as that.”

For Ferdinand, he believes it’s strange to think of footballers as somehow separate from the rest of society, stating they are just as susceptible and likely to spread the disease.

“All this behind closed doors business, you’re still going to have the players there,” he said. “What, are the players not classed as part of society?

“There are players who are going to go down lame from the illness, who might not have recovered or who will catch it from someone.

“Then it spreads to other players, so it won’t be fair, it’s not a level playing field, I just don’t feel it’s right. And there’s going to have to be people in that stadium to man the stadium – security, etcetera, as well in there, which puts everyone at risk.”

Ferdinand believes in a period of such crisis, title talk, or talk of who will or won’t be promoted or relegated is unnecessary – and thinks such topics must be pushed to one side.

“This is about life and death situations, about society and the wider grand scheme of things,” he added. “So, football, it ain’t that serious in that sense.

“Listen, we all love it. I love football, we all love it. But it ain’t life or death.

“When it comes to matters like these, you’ve got to put people’s health before anything and I just think that’s the way it should be.

“Start the season with a clean slate. Once this health situation is all ironed out, all sorted out, then we can start a new season, because I just don’t see it happening in that time.”