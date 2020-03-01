manchester-united-legend-gary-neville-trolls-liverpool-with-champagne-celebration

When it comes to Liverpool and Gary Neville, it is safe to say there is no love lost.

The former Manchester United captain was fined £10,000 for his celebrations in front of Liverpool fans during a 2006 victory at Old Trafford, and Neville has never been one to shy away from his disdain for the Reds.

Liverpool had been on course for a potential ‘Invincibles’ season up until Saturday’s trip to Watford, but goals from Ismaila Sarr (two) and Troy Deeney earned the Hornets a stunning 3-0 victory.

While the result at Vicarage Road will do little to halt Liverpool’s title charge, the prospect of an unbeaten Premier League season is gone – as well as the chance of setting a new Premier League record for the most wins in a row as they remain on 18 with Manchester City.

Following Watford’s wins, Neville took to Twitter to post a video of himself slowly uncorking a bottle of champagne.

With the tweet receiving over 7,000 retweets and 25,000 likes within 10 minutes, it’s safe to say that a fair few United fans will be celebrating in similar style tonight.

The result also came as a relief to Arsenal, who retain their status as the Premier League’s only ‘Invincible’ side following the 2003/04 unbeaten season.

After the game, Arsenal tweeted: “Phew…” before swiftly congratulating Liverpool on their impressive run.

