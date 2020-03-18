🔥Manchester United legend Gary Neville opens hotels to NHS staff free of charge🔥

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he co-owns will be opened to NHS staff in Manchester free of charge to aid the battle against coronavirus.

With the hospitality industry being hit hard by restrictions around Covid-19, Neville announced that, after consultation with the NHS, Hotel Football and The Stock Exchange will close to the public over the weekend before the 176 beds are opened up to hospital staff.

Chelsea football club this morning announced a similar agreement with the NHS in north and west London, with owner Roman Abramovich first proposing the idea that Stamford Bridge’s Millennium Hotel could be opened up for use by those on the frontline of the pandemic.

Neville said: “Over the past week we have been in consultation with the health services in the Greater Manchester area, in particular the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and our 176 beds will be occupied by NHS workers and medical professionals from Friday onwards.

“It is at this moment in time the whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times, but for the people who need the accommodation most in the coming months.

“It is something we are delighted to have been able to come to an agreement with.”

Neville also announced that none of the staff who work within his company, GG Hospitality, would be made redundant or be asked to take unpaid leave.

It is not the first time that Neville has used his hotels for the common good: in 2015, he and Ryan Giggs allowed a homeless group of 50 people to stay at the former Manchester Stock Exchange to remain in the building over winter before renovations began to turn it into a hotel.