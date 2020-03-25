🔥Manchester United lead Jadon Sancho transfer race ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool🔥

Manchester United are leading the race for Jadon Sancho, with figures at Borussia Dortmund increasingly believing he is on his way to Old Trafford.

The England international is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s primary target this summer and United are ready to make him the most expensive player in their history.

It is expected to take upwards of £100million prise the 20-year-old away from Dortmund – and there is a growing acceptance in Germany that he will move on at the end of the season.

United are one of only a handful of clubs with the financial power to meet that valuation, with Chelsea also undeterred by a price tag that could reach £120m.

But United are seen as the favourites by well-placed sources at Dortmund, while some at the Bundesliga club are still anticipating an approach from Liverpool.

That is not expected to come, with Jurgen Klopp reluctant to spend the figures required to bring in a player considered no better than the Premier League leaders’ current options in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Solskjaer and Ed Woodward consider Sancho an ideal fit at United – and a marquee signing who could become a superstar at Old Trafford.

He was high on Solskjaer’s wanted list last summer, only for the former Manchester City starlet to refuse to push for a move.

A year on and United believe they represent a far more attractive proposition for the winger, who would have the opportunity to join a thrilling and youthful attack alongside Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer believes Sancho will solve United’s long-standing problem position on the right wing – and opted against making a move for Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, who is on his way to Chelsea at the end of the season.

While Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are also on United’s radar, but Sancho is seen as their No.1 target and a perfect complement to their forward line.

They are also confident they can win a head-to-head with Chelsea after beating their Premier League rivals to the signings of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in recent years.

Their pursuit has been further boosted by the fact Man City failed to include a ‘United clause’ in the deal that took Sancho to Dortmund in 2017.

The Premier League champions are entitled to a 40 percent sell-on if former player Brahim Diaz leaves Real Madrid for their fierce rivals United – but they will only receive 15 percent if he joins any other ‘non-Manchester’ based club.

There is no such stipulation in Sancho’s deal, although they do have the right to match any bid for him if Dortmund sell.

That is considered unlikely – particularly as City would have to pay an enormous premium on the fee of around £10m they got for academy graduate three years ago.

The forward has since gone on to establish himself as one of the brightest attacking prospects in Europe, which is why United are so determined to lure him back to England in a summer executive vice chairman Woodward has described as an “important opportunity” for the club.