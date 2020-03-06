manchester-united-launch-investigation-after-jesse-lingard-suffers-alleged-racist-abuse-following-fa-cup-win

Manchester United have launched a study after midfielder Jesse Lingard was put through vile abuse after Thursday’s FA Cup tie with Derby.

Footage released on social media marketing seemed to show the England international suffer alleged racial abuse among other obscenities.

The incident occurred as United boarded their team bus following the 3-0 win at Pride Park.

United are asking Derby to aid within their investigations.

There’s been no public response from the Premier League club nonetheless it is understood they ‘completely condemn’ the incident, believing it ‘crosses a line’.

Derbyshire Police also investigating and issued a statement on social media marketing, saying: “We’re alert to a video that has been taken outside #PridePark following last night’s game between @dcfcoffical and @ManUtd and enquiries are ongoing.”

Lingard has endured a troubled season for United, which includes seen him dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate as he’s got struggled to regain his best form.

