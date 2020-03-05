🔥Manchester United knock Derby out of FA Cup – LIVE! Latest news and result reaction🔥

Manchester United strolled into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a routine win over Derby County.

All the build-up was around​ Wayne Rooney, United’s all-time record goalscorer, lining up against his former side but it was Odion Ighalo who stole the show with two more goals for his new team. Luke Shaw opened the scoring.

Ex-United and England captain Rooney had a few chances of his own to net against his former club but it wasn’t to be.

2020-03-05T21: 39: 15.670Z

Rooney heads over to the away support and applauds. They sang his name throughout the whole evening and it’s quite refreshing to see him given such an ovation.James Robson: “This was a battle of legendary ex United strikers and it was Solskjaer who came out on top – with more than a little help from the latest man to hold down that position, Odion Ighalo.”

FULL TIME

2020-03-05T21: 37: 16.120Z

FULL TIME | Derby 0-3 Manchester UnitedA good night for Ighalo as he finishes with a double and a good night for United.They progress to the quarter-finals with a professional performance.

2020-03-05T21: 35: 31.000Z

90+2 mins: Deep into stoppage time, Williams picks up a yellow card for a mistimed challenge.

2020-03-05T21: 33: 50.000Z

90 mins: Rooney denied again!A cracking hit from the 34-year-old as he hits the free-kick over the wall but it’s a wonderful stop from Romero!What a nice ending that would have been. Not to be though, and Romero protects his clean sheet.

2020-03-05T21: 32: 42.613Z

88 mins: Ighalo should have the hat-trick!Oh dear, that’s the easiest chance of them all and he’s missed.Lingard supplies a lovely pass into his feet but the Nigerian fires over from eight yards out.

2020-03-05T21: 30: 16.000Z

85 mins: Rooney tries to finish off his Manchester United return with a goal but fires wide and over.The United fans respond by chanting his name – that goes to show he’s still adored by United fans.

2020-03-05T21: 24: 26.266Z

80 mins: Chance for Lingard!Mata has been influential in this second half and this time finds Lingard, who misses the target but not by much.He’s still waiting for that first goal since January 2019.

2020-03-05T21: 23: 27.273Z

79 mins: Changes for both sides.United send on Brandon Williams for Shaw, while Derby stick on Graeme Shinnie on for Sibley, who has been lively tonight.

2020-03-05T21: 20: 44.000Z

77 mins: Marriott close!How many times will we see Derby miss the goal by a matter of inches tonight?This time it’s Marriott is runs onto a defence-splitting pass and his snapshot is brilliantly pushed wide by Romero.

2020-03-05T21: 17: 53.313Z

James Robson at Pride Park”So that’s three goals in two starts for Ighalo. That puts him on as many goals for United as Henrik Larsson, who is generally regarded as one of Ferguson’s most astute short-term signings.”

2020-03-05T21: 16: 54.876Z

73 mins: Fred makes way for Anthony Martial and the United fans cheer loudly in the away end.Ighalo still on for a hat-trick.

2020-03-05T21: 15: 32.443Z

72 mins: Ighalo gets in again after a clever ball from Pereira, but he sets up Mata this time and the United man blazes over.

2020-03-05T21: 13: 34.660Z

Derby 0-3 Manchester United | Odion Ighalo 71’Ighalo doubles up!It’s good work from Mata down the right and on the first go, Ighalo sees his effort blocked before smashing home the rebound.

2020-03-05T21: 10: 46.206Z

67 mins: Change for Derby: Jack Marriott is on for Waghorn.

2020-03-05T21: 10: 20.940Z

66 mins: Fernandes is such a magician, playing into the feet of Mata and he strikes towards goal. This time Roos makes a good block and pushes it away.That’s the Portuguese’s last action of the night and the fans chant “Bruno! Bruno” as he walks off to be replaced by Andreas Pereira.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-05T21: 08: 27.103Z

James Robson at Pride Park”This game has really opened up in the last five minutes. Fernandes and Lingard are having far more impact driving United forward – and there is space to exploit with Derby throwing numbers forward for a way back into the game.”

2020-03-05T21: 07: 02.350Z

63 mins: Sibley takes a heavy touch but gets there before Bailly, who races in like a charging bull and picks up a yellow card.

2020-03-05T21: 05: 02.000Z

61 mins: Roos comes off his line to head clear and it lands at the feet at Mata, who goes for an audacious chip from 40 yards and gets it on target. But the Derby goalkeeper is back in between the sticks.

2020-03-05T21: 03: 09.000Z

59 mins: McTominay and Sibley are at it again after a strong challenge from the former and the referee decides to have a word.The pair engage in another battle seconds later and Sibley appears to raise his arm. Not good, that.

2020-03-05T20: 58: 57.000Z

55 mins: Shaw wants more!Lingard might be staking his claim for that first goal so Shaw clearly thinks he needs another. The full-back is found on the overlap by Fernandes and he sees his right-footed effort blocked by Roos at the near post before McTominay lashes wide with a low effort.

Team news

Derby predicted line-up: Hamer, Bogle, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth, Bird, Rooney, Waghorn, Lawrence, Knight, Martin

Subs: Shinnie, Marriot, Roos, Lowe, Davies, Sibley, Whittaker

Man Utd predicted line up: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Matic, Fred, Fernandes; Ighalo, Greenwood

Subs: de Gea, Lindelof, Chong, Martial, Gomes, Lingard, Pereira​

Where to watch the match

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.