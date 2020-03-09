🔥Manchester United give Jude Bellingham training ground tour as club intensify efforts to sign wonderkind🔥

Manchester United have begun their bid to convince Jude Bellingham to choose Old Trafford over Borussia Dortmund.

The Birmingham City wonderkid is high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wanted list as he continues his pursuit of the best emerging domestic talent.

United initially moved for the 16-year-old in January – putting together a deal worth around £25m to land him. And they have stepped up their interest by giving the midfielder a tour of their Carrington training base on Monday.

Both executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and chief negotiator Matt Judge were also at United’s training base today.

United declined to comment on their bid to win the race for one of the most highly-rated prospects in Europe.

But it’s understood Birmingham have given Bellingham permission to speak to other clubs in anticipation of a summer move.

Dortmund are hoping to lure him to Germany – following in the footsteps of England international Jadon Sancho, who is United’s primary summer target.

The Bundesliga club were believed to be at the head of the queue for his signature – but Bellingham’s willingness to visit Carrington and speak to United officials has raised hope within Old Trafford that they can yet win the race for him.