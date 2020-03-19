🔥Manchester United give indication coronavirus could end Premier League season🔥

Manchester United have given an indication that coronavirus could force the cancellation of the Premier League season.

On the day that clubs voted to further suspend the campaign until April 30 United admitted there was the possibility of the cancellation of remaining fixtures – adding talks are being held regarding what will happen if there are more delays.

The Premier League held an emergency meeting on Thursday morning in which it was agreed via video conference that the postponement of the season must be extended from April 4.

The Football Association have also altered rules to enable them to extend the season indefinitely.

In a statement English football’s governing body said: “We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”

But United – who immediately pledged to pay out more than £1m to casual staff affected by Covid-19 – were frank about the prospect of the cancellation of the season.

They said in a statement: “Manchester United has confirmed that it will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season.

“All Premier League games are currently suspended until at least April 30. Discussions are ongoing with the Premier League about what will happen to games after that date, including the four remaining games scheduled to be played at Old Trafford this season.”

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward added: “We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters – and our colleagues – to Old Trafford as soon as possible.”