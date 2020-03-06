🔥Manchester United 'fitter, better mentality and ready to go' for season run-in, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United can maintain their resurgence after extending their unbeaten run to nine games.

Thursday’s 3-0 win against Derby secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals and ensured they head into Sunday’s clash with Manchester City with confidence soaring.

It’s United’s best run since the Norwegian first took charge of the club in December 2018, which saw them win 10 games in 11 unbeaten.

An alarming dip in form later saw them win just two of 12 to miss out on Champions League qualification – but Solskjaer is adamant there will be no repeat this time around.

He said: “They’re fitter, better mentality, we had a winter break, added a few signings, injury-free, getting players back and the whole squad is ready to go.

“I’ve got a big squad. We had, I don’t know how many, hamstring injuries last season because we weren’t ready to do what we asked them to do.

“More and more players are injury free, there is more competition for places and I feel I have a strong squad. The players are more resilient, more robust to do more games than last season.”

Two goals from Odion Ighalo and another from Luke Shaw made it a comfortable night for United against Wayne Rooney’s Derby at Pride Park.

They now face Norwich at Carrow Road in the last eight.

Solskjaer added: “Another away draw, we’re used to that now. It’s seven in a row. We’ll have to do it the hard way, but we’ve got a chance now.

“Today was the highest priority because we’re not going to pick and choose games or competitions. We’ve got to go for everything. That’s what it is to be here at Man United. You’ve got to go for a trophy.”