Manchester United will reimburse fans who paid to travel to Thursday’s Europa League tie with LASK after the game was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

The will hand out £245,000 in total to help cover flights and hotels.

United will pay a fixed sum of £350 to almost 700 supporters who had to cancel or alter their plans as a result of the Austrian government ordering a shut out due to coronavirus fears.

The decision to play behind closed doors was announced on Tuesday – giving fans just 48 hours’ notice.

The good will gesture will be offered to supporters who bought tickets through the club.

Payments will be made automatically to the cards that were used to purchase their tickets, within five days.

It is separate from and in addition to the automatic refund of ticket costs already announced.