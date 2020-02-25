🔥Manchester United fans slam 'deplorable' treatment of supporters against Club Brugge🔥

Manchester United fans have hit out at the “deplorable” treatment they were subjected to during last week’s Europa League clash with Club Brugge.

The club’s travelling support have criticised the level of policing, stewarding, public transport and safety within the Jan Breydelstadion.

In an open letter to the Mayor of Bruges, the Manchester United Supporters Trust have issued a series of accusations.

They claim local police “forcibly” removed fans from buses and instructed taxis not to collect then from the stadium after 1-1 draw, which was played out in. torrential storms.

That meant a long walk back into the city centre – even for elderly or others with mobility issues.

They also claim there was “almost universal hostility” from local law enforcement around the ground, which “suggests this was part of a wider and deliberate policy of provocation.”

In the letter MUST ask why fans were locked inside the stadium “leading to the build up of crowds and the risk of a crush developing both at the exit from the concourse and at the bottom of the stairs?”

In a detailed account of experiences from fans, MUST describe the “deplorable treatment we were subjected to during our visit to Brugge, by the local police and stewards. It is not an exaggeration to say that many fans were in genuine fear for their safety at times throughout the evening.

“Many of us who’ve travelled the world following MUFC are of the opinion that this was the worst experience of a European away game they’d had for many years – and our previous recent visit to Brugge was a low point at the time.

“We would be embarrassed if visitors to Manchester were treated as described above – are you not ashamed of the way visitors to your city were treated?

“Poor treatment is one issue but the safety concerns go far beyond that and we will be sending a report to UEFA outlining the issues our supporters have sent to us.”

United are aware of the complaints from fans and plan to issue a response on Tuesday.

The mayor of Bruges, Dirk De Fauw, told Telegraph Sport he had not “seen” nor “been told about” the letter.

He added: “I will reply to (MUST) if I receive it in the post. It is hard for me to comment without seeing it, but in the case of fans having to walk to the stadium, this is very common.

“The fans gather in the centre of town and then walk to the stadium (with the police). It is normally very colourful and enjoyable, but I think on this occasion, the weather was very bad but fans should have been able to get either a bus or a taxi to the stadium.

“The fans are locked in after the game, this is also very common. It is done for domestic fixtures as well, not just European ones. If there are complaints from Manchester United fans I will respond to them.”