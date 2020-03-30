🔥Manchester United face immediate decision over Dean Henderson with loan dilemma looming large🔥

Odion Ighalo’s contract has been the main source of debate around Manchester United in recent days – but the immediate future of Dean Henderson could prove a far more pressing matter.

The goalkeeper is on loan at Sheffield United until the end of the season – but will become one of a host of players caught in nowhere land if the Premier League attempt to play out the remainder of campaign into July.

With Chris Wilder’s high-flying team serious contenders for a Champions League spot they will be one of United’s main rivals in the race for the top four.

Should they win their game in hand, they will move above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in fifth place.

And a key part of their success this term has been the form of Henderson, who was pushing for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad before the season was halted by coronavirus.

So while United may be forced to release Ighalo, whose loan from Shanghai Shenhua expires at the end of May, they will also have a decision to make about Henderson, who is due to return on June 30.

It is not yet clear what measures will be taken to try to resolve the issue of out of contract players – or how enforceable any will be by law.

One possible option suggested is for contracts due to expire on June 30 to be extended until the end of the season, whenever that might be.

The Premier League and FA have made clear their intention to fulfil the remaining fixtures, but there are no guarantees football will resume when the current suspension is lifted on April 30.

Henderson’s future had already been a talking point within Old Trafford’s hierarchy after Wilder claimed talks had been opened over keeping the 23-year-old for another year.

It’s understood that came as a surprise to United, who were still to make any decision over the next best move in terms of his development.

There is confidence he could be their long-term No1, but with David de Gea having signed a new four-year deal last September, Henderson faces a major battle for regular playing time.