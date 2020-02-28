🔥Manchester United drawn against LASK in the Europa League last 16 stage🔥

Manchester United will take on LASK in the last 16 stage of the Europa League.

United secured an emphatic 6-1 aggregate victory over Club Brugge in the last 32 stage, putting five past the Belgian side at Old Trafford on Thursday night where Bruno Fernandes shone once again.

The Portugal international opened the scoring from the penalty spot and was involved in the next two goals as Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay also got on the score sheet.

Fred rounded off a fine night’s work with two late goals.

This page is being updated…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully

Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable

Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties

We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full

here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}

•

•

RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}

Delete

{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}

{{^comments}}

There are no comments yet

{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}