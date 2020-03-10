🔥Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka 'best one-vs-one defender in the world' says Jamie Carragher🔥

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, stating he is the “best one-on-one’ defender in the world”.

United significantly boosted their Premier League top four hopes with a pragmatic 2-0 win against bitter rivals Manchester City, with Wan-Bissaka’s battle with Raheem Sterling a key factor.

Sterling has scored 11 Premier League goals this season and is largely renowned as one of Europe’s most deadly wingers, but he failed to make an impression with Wan-Bissaka keeping his national team-mate at bay.

The 22-year-old full-back – who arrived at United in a £50m summer deal from Crystal Palace that raised the eyebrows of many – has grown into his role as the season has progressed.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sport’s Monday Night Football, highlighted the battle as a key reason United won the game, insisting Pep Guardiola would have to change his tactics to change a future result.

Wan-Bissaka has played in 26 of United’s 29 Premier League games this season (via Getty Images)

“It’s almost become a massive rivalry this,” Carragher said. “Yes it’s the two Manchester clubs, but it’s [also] Raheem Sterling against Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“I think something Pep [Guardiola] has to do next time [the Manchester clubs play each other] is not put Raheem Sterling up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“Sterling is one of the best three or four wide players in the world but Wan-Bissaka’s saying: ‘Come on, you’re not going to get past me’.

“I actually think Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender as a full-back in the world. I don’t think anyone would get the better of him.”