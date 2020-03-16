🔥Manchester United Champions League final highlights: Watch the 1999 and 2008 triumphs🔥

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down football as we know it for the time being, nostalgia offers some welcome comfort to fans missing the beautiful game.

Manchester United may now longer be competing for top honours, but there is a growing sense that the club is undergoing a potential revival under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ has time on his side courtesy of being a United legend, though Ed Woodward and the Glazers appear to have put their trust in the Norwegian to turn things around despite some difficult results in 2019.

Solskjaer’s transfer spending has been successful so far, with Bruno Fernandes the pick of the bunch as the player most likely to lead the Red Devils back to the glory days.

With glory days firmly in mind, we’ve delved into the YouTube archives back to when Sir Alex Ferguson’s United were competing for Champions League titles. Enjoy…

1998/1999

Having already won the Premier League title and FA Cup, United are on the cusp of an unprecedented treble as they face one more game: the Champions League final.

All that stand between them and glory is a strong Bayern Munich side at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium…

2007/2008

It has been another stellar season for Ferguson’s Red Devils, and now they face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Moscow.

Click here for more Manchester United news.