🔥Manchester United 'can't take their eyes off' Bruno Fernandes as he makes case for set pieces in training🔥

Much of the talk since deadline day has centred around loan signing Odion Ighalo, but Bruno Fernandes is in line to make just his second start for Manchester United at Chelsea on Monday.

Fernandes arrived during the January window for an initial £47million fee and made a promising debut in the goalless draw with Wolves before the winter break.

The 25-year-old has been settling in with his new team-mates during their warm-weather training camp in Marbella this week, where he has impressed his Manchester United colleagues.

In a clip posted to the club’s official Twitter account, Fernandes is shown stepping up calmly before whipping a smart free-kick over three mannequins and past the well-beaten goalkeeper.

The accompanying caption said: “We can’t take our eyes off this.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not spelt out who will take over set piece duties in the absence of Marcus Rashford, but Fernandes has certainly stated his case.

“He has got loads of attributes that we are going to get used to,” said Solskjaer recently.

“We will get used to him and he will get used to us. His passing range, his deliveries, his movements, I am just pleased to see him here enjoying himself.”

United travel to Chelsea aiming to halve the six-point gap to Chelsea, who currently occupy the fourth Champions League berth.