🔥Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thrilled by 'brilliant' Bruno Fernandes at Marbella training camp🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enthused about Bruno Fernandes’ technical qualities, speed of thought and commitment as Manchester United’s new recruit continues his successful integration into the squad in Spain.

After a protracted transfer chase, Portuguese international Fernandes finally sealed a £46.5million move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon on the eve of transfer deadline day.

And with United’s midfield options currently depleted by injuries to the likes of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, the 25-year-old was thrown straight into action against Wolves and voted man of the match by fans after registering five shots and the highest number of overall passes (88) during a promising 90-minute outing that also included a yellow card.

The inaugural Premier League winter break has subsequently offered Fernandes more time to gel with his new team-mates on the training pitch, with Solskjaer highlighting his strengths during a warm-weather camp in Marbella.

“Well, overall, he is a very, very good footballer and his brain is obviously quicker than many others,” the Norwegian told United’s official website.

“He has got loads of attributes that we are going to get used to. We will get used to him and he will get used to us.

Making an impression: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United via Getty Images)

“His passing range, his deliveries, his movements, I am just pleased to see him here enjoying himself.”

Solskjaer has also been impressed by Fernandes’ commitment to training as preparations continue for the trip to Chelsea next Monday night, a game which could also see the United debut of striker Odion Ighalo.

He added: “Yeah, he trains and he trains and he trains, so his fitness levels and enthusiasm is brilliant.”