🔥Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Alexis Sanchez U-turn rumours with bold prediction🔥

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Alexis Sanchez to come back to Manchester United in the summer and prove his critics wrong.

Sanchez is currently on a season-long loan at Inter Milan and the 31-year-old forward has struggled to make an impact after undergoing ankle surgery in October.

While Sanchez’s stay at Old Trafford looked all but over, the latest reports have suggested that United are willing to throw the Chilean a lifeline to revive his stuttering career.

The Red Devils expect Sanchez to report to Carrington for pre-season training in the summer and Solskjaer appeared to confirm these claims at his press conference on Tuesday morning.

Amid the speculation about possible new arrivals at United, Solskjaer highlighted that Sanchez, a previous January signing, still had a lot to offer the club.

‘We’ve got players here who are working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there then the club are pursuing that and looking at it,’ the Norwegian said ahead of the second leg of United’s Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City.

‘Of course it’s a difficult window and it always has been. I can’t remember how many good’ns we’ve brought in in January… Henrik [Larsson] was good, Nemanja [Vidic] and Patrice [Evra] were two good ones. Henrik was a loan…

‘It’s hard, it’s very hard. The clubs don’t want to lose their best players so Alexis Sanchez will come back in the summer and prove you all wrong.’

Asked specifically about the rumours surrounding Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer replied: ‘I haven’t got any updates for you on transfers.

‘I think it was a waste [of a question], I gave you the option.

‘I haven’t got anything to say now, my mind is on the game.’

Marcos Rojo has been heavily linked with a return to former club Estudiantes, but Solskjaer played down the recent speculation.

‘Marcos has been injured and he’s been working to get back and get bit again,’ he said.

‘At the moment, it doesn’t look like it.’

MORE: Flamengo manager sends clear message to Arsenal over Pablo Mari transfer





