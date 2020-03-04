🔥Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his clearest indication yet David de Gea remains his no1🔥

David de Gea has been handed the ultimate vote of confidence by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spain goalkeeper was guilty of gifting Everton the opening goal in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, sparking fresh concerns about his form.

With on-loan Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson pushing hard for a recall in the summer, De Gea’s position could come under threat at the end of the season.

United are still to make a decision over Henderson, who has been in outstanding form this term and could force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans for the Euros.

But Solskjaer gave the clearest indication yet that De Gea will remain unchallenged as his No1.

Regular cup keeper Sergio Romero is expected to start against Derby in Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Derby, but Solskjaer insists that is no reflection on De Gea’s errant kick, which cannoned in off Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Sunday.

He said: “Sergio has done well in the games he’s played definitely, but I have no qualms about playing David in every game because of what he’s done.

“His performances have been great. The save straight after, I thought was 100 percent offside with Calvert-Lewin, but he wasn’t. So that was a point-saving save for us. He’s made amends.”

De Gea ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new four-year contract worth around £350,000-a-week in September.

But Henderson’s emergence at Sheffield United has raised questions about how long the 22-year-old can be kept waiting before making his Old Trafford breakthrough.

He is considered the club’s long-term No1, but it is accepted his development would be better served playing regular football elsewhere than sitting on the side-lines at United.