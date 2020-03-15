🔥Manchester United birthday boy Paul Pogba launches coronavirus funding page🔥

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has used his birthday to launch a fundraising page with the aim to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Frenchman – who turned 27-years-old on Sunday – took to Facebook to promote his £27,000 target, a figure he says he will personally double should it be met.

Pogba has asked his followers support the cause in any way they could, stating it’s now essential the spread of coronavirus is diminished at all costs.

With coronavirus now labelled a global pandemic, numerous countries are in lock down, with a number of events – particularly in sport – cancelled.

In a post to his official Facebook page, Pogba said: “It’s my birthday and I’m always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

“Unicef is helping prevent the spread of coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns.

“It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it. At times like this we need to come together.”

The midfielder has also announced the target would provide 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers, 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further and 9,615 sets of vented goggles.​

“Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against COVID-19,” he added. “Thank you for all the support. Stay safe!”