Manchester United are on the verge of the Europa League quarter-finals following a 5-0 rout of LASK in Austria.

More to follow.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-03-12T19: 49: 06.593Z

FULL TIME | LASK 0-5 Manchester UnitedAbsolute dominance from Solskjaer’s men and they were by far the better side here.Five different scorers, a clean sheet and no injury problems too – a perfect evening for Solskjaer’s men.

GOAL!

2020-03-12T19: 46: 23.633Z

LASK 0-5 Manchester United | Andreas Pereira 90+3’It’s FIVE! An awful error from Schlager, who has been blameless for the first four, after somehow letting Pereira’s long-range effort beat him from 25 yards.

GOAL!

2020-03-12T19: 44: 47.150Z

LASK 0-4 Manchester United | Mason Greenwood 90+1’A goal made in the United academy!Chong shows neat footwork and a fine pass to play in Greenwood, and his strike beats Schlager, hitting both posts, before crossing the line.His fifth Europa League goal of the season.

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-12T19: 42: 35.646Z

89 mins: Reiter brings down Chong rather cynically and earns himself a yellow card.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-12T19: 40: 12.170Z

James Robson at the Linzer Stadion”At last Mata has made one count. To his credit, his runs into the box have caught LASK out almost every time.”

SUBS

2020-03-12T19: 37: 58.006Z

84 mins: Ighalo’s night is over and it’s been a pretty good one.He’s been replaced by Mason Greenwood.

GOAL!

2020-03-12T19: 35: 18.066Z

LASK 0-3 Manchester United | Juan Mata 82’Wonderful pass from Fred to find Mata, who traps it superbly and sends Schlager the wrong way.Do we even need a second leg now? United are cruising here.

Photo: Uefa/Getty

SUBS

2020-03-12T19: 31: 28.613Z

78 mins: Solskjaer turns to his bench again and this time it’s to protect his star man Bruno Fernandes.If there were fans in the stadium, they would be applauding no doubt. Another fine display – and he’s replaced by Andreas Pereira.

2020-03-12T19: 28: 12.800Z

75 mins: Klauss wide!Another good opportunity for the home side, who have improved since the break and it’s Klauss again who strikes from range, but Romero sees it wide.

2020-03-12T19: 26: 25.203Z

72 mins: Some concern for Bailly here after the centre-back appears to land awkwardly when going up for a header.The Ivorian is holding his hip area and appears to be in some pain. Not sure yet if he’ll be able to continue.

SUBS

2020-03-12T19: 24: 53.333Z

70 mins: Solskjaer makes his first change, sending on Tahith Chong for James.A big chance for the 20-year-old to impress after signing a long-term contract with United earlier this week.

2020-03-12T19: 24: 09.610Z

69 mins: Poor finish from Michorl!LASK should be back in this game and Michorl knows it. The midfielder does superbly to fake to his left and work the angle, but balloons his shot way over the bar from 20 yards.

2020-03-12T19: 19: 21.716Z

65 mins: LASK work it well from the left into Raguz, who came on for Tetteh, but he hesitates when the angle had opened up and Williams dispossesses him.

2020-03-12T19: 16: 37.620Z

62 mins: OFF THE POST!Ighalo denied his second!This is what United brought in Bruno Fernandes for. A touch of class from his heel sends Ighalo in behind and his poked effort just bounces back off the woodwork.

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-12T19: 13: 51.903Z

James Robson at the Linzer Stadion”You wonder what that goal will do for James’ confidence. He’s been getting in front of goal a lot more in recent weeks and now he’s got his first goal since August 31.”

YELLOW CARD

2020-03-12T19: 13: 03.250Z

60 mins: James has taken confidence from that goal and beats Ramsebner with a clever knock past the defender. Yellow card for the LASK man.

GOAL!

2020-03-12T19: 10: 47.036Z

LASK 0-2 Manchester United | Daniel James 58’How he needed that! LASK are caught cold at the back as James races towards goal, beats Trauner far too easily with a skip to his right and fires low into the corner.That should be enough to see United home now.

Photo: Uefa/Getty

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-12T19: 09: 28.020Z

James Robson at the Linzer Stadion”It has not been Mata’s day today. He’s missed three glorious openings from inside the area and mis-hit passes throughout.”The state of the pitch looks to have affected him more than just about anyone else.”

2020-03-12T19: 08: 41.103Z

55 mins: Klauss is becoming more involved in LASK’s build-up play and the Brazilian striker is harshly penalised for handball after a tussle with Maguire.

2020-03-12T19: 05: 51.000Z

51 mins: A half-chance for United arrives after more good work from Ighalo, whose pass finds Shaw.With no real pressure on him, Shaw is able to pick out Mata with a low cross but the Spaniard’s first-time finish sails over the bar.

