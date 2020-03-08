🔥Manchester United beat City in derby – LIVE! Latest news and result reaction🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League derby between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earned a landmark victory at the Etihad Stadium earlier this year as United try to complete a double of these rivals for the very first time since 2008-09.

Despite having the title gone for priorities are elsewhere, City won’t desire to suffer another defeat in the derby after so much success recently.

United captain Harry Maguire can be an injury doubt, as the visitors are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne.

James Robson delivers his full-time verdict”I’ve never seen Ederson play so badly, but that takes nothing from United away. It has shown the countless dimensions to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.”This had some everything – as well as perhaps now, as part of your, Old Trafford shall have confidence in his revolution.”

The sheer noise. The atmosphere. It was not such as this for an extended, very long time at Old Trafford.There were some a down economy under Solskjaer, however the tide is turning.

REGULAR | Man Utd 2-0 Man CityA crazy finish to the derby as Martial and McTominay secure the bragging rights for United.That’s 10 games unbeaten in every competitions for Solskjaer’s men and their first double over City because the 2009-10 season. They’re around fifth in the table too.Just what a day!

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City | Scott McTominay 90+7’ANOTHER EDERSON HOWLER!Ederson accumulates the ball after Fred overhits a pass to James but throws it straight out to McTominay. He decides to do it now from 40 yards and executes it to perfection.Old Trafford has ERUPTED!

90+5 mins: De Gea gets a yellow card for timewasting after Matic have been injured.

90+3 mins: United are doing enough right now, keeping the ball when thumping and needed it clear following a misplaced pass from Mahrez.

90 mins: You will have 5 minutes added on.Will United weather the storm?

88 mins: Bruno Fernandes has already established another solid game and the ovation he gets lets you know the complete story.On comes Odion Ighalo. James Robson: “Ighalo on for United and he should make the ball stick in advance. Given his dream start at United, can you bet against him grabbing a derby goal?”

86 mins: City are controlling possession but United, buoyed by the noisy crowd, are hanging on here valiantly.

83 mins: Maguire flies in with a risky sliding challenge on Jesus in the box but it’s just a corner.Not the type of challenge you intend to be making so late in the overall game!

81 mins: James carries the ball superbly through the center and really should release Bruno, however the offside flag goes contrary to the Portuguese up.So often he’s made an excellent run today rather than been found. Will United purchase that?

James Robson at Old Trafford”So it’s a set back five for United. James is playing up top, with Fernandes in support. “Solskjaer attempting to protect his lead. Risky.”

78 mins: United create a double change.Martial and Williams are applauded off, with Scott and Bailly McTominay coming on.James and Bruno up top now, it appears like.

77 mins: A straight swap at left-back as Benjamin Mendy on for Zinchenko.

75 mins: JUST WHAT A CHANCE STERLING! Opportunity for Jesus!Best potential for the overall game for City and you also wonder how it isn’t 1-1…Mahrez is causing a variety of problems on the proper and his cross is pinpoint to choose Sterling six yards out, but he doesn’t connect cleanly with it.Jesus keeps it alive and shoots from the tight angle, forcing De Gea right into a fine stop.

73 mins: It is a concern for United as Shaw falls with what is actually a muscle injury.Eric Bailly gets ready to seriously.

70 mins: Another opportunity for James!Oh dear, what a chance for United.Wan-Bissaka sends James on his way down the proper and he’s always beating Otamendi for pace. But he doesn’t research and spot the run of Fernandes, who’s free as a bird on the edge of the box.

68 mins: Mahrez has made an improvement since coming on and City’s attacks are coming down the proper now. The Algerian delivers a delicious cross directly into the six-yard box but there is no sky blue shirt on the finish of it.

67 mins: It’ll be interesting to observe how Solskjaer approaches these next short while to stifle City’s growing influence in the overall game.Will he bring about McTominay for steel or Mata for creativity?

63 mins: City have improved but it’s still nearly happening for them as Mahrez feeds in Foden, who blazes over from 20 yards.

Team news

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James will all be assessed of the overall game ahead.

All three missed Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Derby and can face late fitness tests on Saturday.

Maguire turned his ankle in training, while Wan-Bissaka is fighting an issue back. James is dealing with a knock.

Kevin De Bruyne will undoubtedly be given every possiblity to make the derby. The Belgium playmaker is dealing with a shoulder injury, but Manchester City usually do not desire to risk further damage with the next leg of these Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid approaching later this month.

And Pep Guardiola has confirmed Leroy Sane does not have any potential for being involved against Manchester United as City continue steadily to manage his return from knee ligament damage.

It really is believed De Bruyne is wanting to participate the match at Old Trafford and City will assess him on the weekend.