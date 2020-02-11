🔥Manchester United apply for safe-standing at Old Trafford🔥

Manchester United have applied to introduce safe-standing at Old Trafford.

The club have made a formal proposal to trial up to 1,500 rail seats after fans urged them to follow the model that has proved so successful in Germany.

They are now waiting on the go-ahead from the local Safety Advisory Group before pressing ahead with plans.

If approved, the trial could begin before the end of the season.

United’s chief operating officer Collette Roche told a recent fans forum that the “club are in favour of rail seating in parts of Old Trafford in principle.

“A formal proposal was made to the local Safety Advisory Group in December 2019 to request a trial in a small section of the stadium (up to 1,500 seats in the north east quadrant).

“Our belief is that the introduction of rail seating will enhance spectator safety in areas of the stadium where – as with other clubs – we have seen examples of persistent standing.”

United have been proactive in addressing calls for safe standing since Premier League clubs began discussing a move away from all-seater stadiums, which have been compulsory in the top flight since 1994.

They contacted season ticket holders in 2016, asking them to complete a 20-point survey into the matter.

They asked them to identify three preferred areas to introduce rail seating.

The north east quadrant has been chosen for the trial, which would see barriers installed in front of seats, allowing fans to stand.

Standing was outlawed after a report into the 1989 Hillsbrough disaster by Lord Justice Taylor.

United have looked at numerous initiatives to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford – including designated singing sections, which will continue to be trialled next season.