🔥Manchester United and Man City join forces with £100,000 food bank donation to keep 'A City United'🔥

Manchester United and Manchester City have joined together to donate £100,000 to food banks in Greater Manchester.

The move comes after foodbanks operated by both sets of fans launched a fundraising appeal in response to the impact of the coronavirus.

Each club will donate £50,000 to the Trussell Trust, which supports a network of over 1,200 food bank centres.

Fans usually collect supplies outside Old Trafford and the Etihad before home games – but this has been interrupted by the suspension of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement, Manchester City and Manchester United said: “We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus.

“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”

If you are in need of emergency food support or are interested in supporting the Trussell Trust click here: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-help/emergency-food/