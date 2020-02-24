🔥Manchester United analysis: Bruno Fernandes the perfect signing who is improving his team-mates too🔥

Just imagine if Manchester United had signed Bruno Fernandes when they first had the chance.

Better late than never, but his transformative effect on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side raises yet more questions about their summer business.

He is the player they have been crying out for all season – and on this evidence, he might just be the man to save their campaign.

In a week where top-four rivals Chelsea, Tottenham and Sheffield United have all dropped points, Fernandes has been at the heart of back-to-back wins that might just make United the new favourites to land that final Champions League spot.

He was untouchable in this 3-0 win against Watford.

The perfect mid-season signing in the manner in which he has immediately hit the ground running, while also providing the missing piece for Solskjaer.

“He’s here now,” said the United manager when asked how the season might have differed if he had been on board from the start.

In wins against Chelsea and Watford, Fernandes has provided three assists and scored another. But his impact on the team is even greater than that.

Solskjaer described him as a “conductor” and, already, United’s players are looking to him for direction.

What a difference it makes with a midfielder who constantly makes himself available and is always looking to make things happen in the final third.

His presence alone inspired Daniel James’ best performance for months – playing the ball into areas for the Wales international to run beyond defenders and so often providing options, drifting out to the left, lurking on the edge of the box or racing into the area.

He was also the link-man for Anthony Martial, while Mason Greenwood was another to feel the benefit of his ability to switch play – bringing him into action when so often in recent times the teenager has been left isolated out wide.

Instant lift: Bruno Fernandes has knitted the Man Utd team together (AFP via Getty Images)

The Portugal international has instantly knitted together a team that has looked fragmented for so much of an inconsistent campaign.

It’s worth noting this is only the third time this season that United have managed back-to-back wins in the Premier League – but that could all be about to change.

That’s the thing about transfer business, it looks so simple when you get it right.

Anyone who’s watched United on a regular basis would say an attacking midfielder has been a priority ever since Henrikh Mkhitaryan failed to hit the heights in Jose Mourinho’s first summer.

United have lacked that X-Factor in midfield that Paul Pogba has either failed to produce on a consistent basis, or not been allowed to when deployed in a more defensive role.

Even Solskjaer planned to use the France international as one of two holding players, with Jesse Lingard as his No10. But had his season not been decimated by injury, the assumption is he would have added more creativity to a midfield that has lacked goal threat and penetration.

In an instant, Fernandes has altered that dynamic – and had he been acquired when United were first interested last summer, the league table might look very different right now.

Even if they’d signed him at the start of January, rather than the end, he could have been the difference in the EFL Cup semi-final with Manchester City and dropped points against Liverpool and Burnley.

Even before opening the scoring from the penalty spot, after being brought down by Ben Foster, he’d looked the most likely to create something for United.

That his spot-kick had more than a little Pogba about it – shimmying in his run-up – only underlined the confidence of a player who will not be overawed by playing on this stage.

Solskjaer compared him to Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron.If he proves to be anything li

Providing assists for Martial and Greenwood in the second half, he delivered the service United’s forwards have been so desperate for – while Harry Maguire should have had his second of the week, curtesy of a Fernandes cross.

For a club, who transfer business has been so sketchy over the past six and a half years, his immediate impact has been a breath of fresh air.

And as “Bruno, Bruno, Bruno!” rang around Old Trafford, he proved he’s not only an orchestrator on the pitch – but on the terraces too.