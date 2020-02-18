🔥Manchester United analysis: Bruno Fernandes shows there is life after Paul Pogba as he transforms midfield🔥

On a night when Paul Pogba became centre of attention at Manchester United for all the wrong reasons, Bruno Fernandes did his talking where it matters.

The January signing did his best to ensure debate wouldn’t be entirely dominated by the wantaway France midfielder, with a decisive display in this vital 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Fernandes may never get to play alongside Pogba in this United team – but he is already showing there is life after the club’s £89m record signing.

He has added a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in just two appearances since his move from Sporting Lisbon.

And for United fans growing sick and tired of the Pogba circus, he is rapidly becoming a new terrace hero.

Mino Raiola chose to drop his latest Pogba grenade just 15 minutes before kick-off at Stamford Bridge – and this time it was Solskjaer who was in his sights.

“I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner,” said the super agent. “Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things he said in the summer to Paul.”

What he meant by that is unclear – but Pogba’s departure at the end of the season now looks inevitable.

Roy Keane certainly thinks so.

He told Sky Sports: “Look at the bigger picture. We’re talking about a great club like Manchester United. Don’t go chasing after these agents and these players who, I think, the bottom line (is), don’t really want to be at the club.

“The agents don’t want them to be there, I don’t think Pogba wants to be there. Just shake hands and say, ‘Off you go’.

Moving on? Pogba looks set to leave Old Trafford in the summer (PA)

“He’ll go this summer. He’ll go in the summer, 100 per cent.”

It is hard to look at Fernandes as anything other than the start of the post-Pogba rebuild.

He has added the creativity and goal threat that Pogba was supposed to provide.

With James Maddison and Jack Grealish on United’s wanted list in the summer, it is increasingly difficult to see where the World Cup winner fits in.

The most pressing question for Solskjaer right now is whether he can really afford to snub the 26-year-old for the remainder of a season that still has so much riding on it.

A third-straight win against Chelsea has thrust United straight back into the race for Champions League qualification.

In Pictures | Odion Ighalo makes Man Utd debut

And as cohesive as a midfield three of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Fernandes looks, the addition of Pogba could be the difference between securing a top-four finish or not.

That is a question to be answered when he finally regains full fitness following an ankle operation. But for the first time in a long time, Solskjaer has the luxury of options.

Fernandes has transformed his midfield with his natural attacking instincts.

The Portugal international is a player who is always on the front foot – playing passes into dangerous areas or making darting runs into space.

His set-piece delivery, meanwhile, adds a whole new string to United’s bow – hitting the post with one wicked free-kick and providing the corner for Harry Maguire to make it 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes (right) was unlucky not to score from a free-kick (AP)

“He’s a top player and he’s a conductor,” said Solskjaer. “He wants to get on the ball. He gives us many options.

“His set-piece delivery is top class, and he’s one of the better ones I’ve seen. He was unfortunate he didn’t score on his free-kick at the near post.”

They are precisely the attributes Pogba was supposed to bring.

Instead, his most notable contribution to a troubled campaign for United has been the uncertainty he’s sparked within the club.

And his agent’s potentially destabilising comments just moments before a game of such magnitude was a new low in this sorry affair.

Fernandes is compelling evidence that life goes on – and surely now it’s time for United and Pogba to move on in their separate directions.