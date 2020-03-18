🔥Manchester City's Leroy Sane reveals long-term injury has been hardest spell of career🔥

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has revealed his extensive injury-enforced period on the sidelines this season has been the “hardest” spell of his career.

Sane suffered knee ligament damage in Manchester City’s penalty victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield back in August.

The 24-year-old – who made 31 appearances for City in last season’s Premier League – has stepped up his return to full fitness in recent weeks, featuring for the U23s in a 4-2 win against Arsenal.

With the Premier League suspended until April 3 at the very earliest due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, however, Sane will have to wait to make his long-awaited return.

Speaking to the club’s website, Sane said: “It was the hardest and longest injury that I’ve ever had in my career.

(Getty Images)

“It is difficult, especially the first day after the surgery because you can’t move at all and that’s not something any of us athletes are used to.”

The German – despite admitting the lay-off has been challenging – insists it also gave him an opportunity to explore different avenues of his game.

“You have to push yourself every day because you know it’s a long rehab,” Sane explained. “But it is a good opportunity to work more on other weaknesses and that’s why I took it as a chance to recover well and come back strong.”

Sane also thanked the support of his team-mates, particularly Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy, who have both experienced knee injuries in the past.

He said: “The whole team supported me, of course, but I was especially talking to Gundogan and Mendy a little bit more about the injury, what they did, what could happen and their experience with everything.

“It helped me a lot to know how certain stuff feels and what can happen. It helped me and I’m very pleased that they pushed me along with that.”