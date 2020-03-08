🔥Manchester City XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest injury news🔥

Kevin De Bruyne will be given every chance to make Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The Belgium playmaker is recovering from a shoulder injury, but Manchester City do not want to risk further damage with the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Real Madrid coming up later this month.

And Pep Guardiola has confirmed Leroy Sane has no chance of being involved against Manchester United as City continue to manage his return from knee ligament damage.

It is believed De Bruyne is eager to be part of the match at Old Trafford and City will assess him over the weekend.

“He’s getting better,” said Guardiola. “Tomorrow [Saturday] he will improve. He feels better, not perfect, so we’ll see.”

Sane has missed the entire season so far, but played for City’s Under-23s last week.

Still Guardiola says the German is not ready for Sunday.

“No chance,” he said. ”He’s making big progress, but is still not 100 percent fit and he has to be ready and fit to play official games.

“Maybe more Under-23s, weeks and games would be good, we’ll feel it. But first he has to feel it himself in the way he moves.

“Every week he’s getting better and [we] will try to give him minutes, but not for this game.”

Man City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; Bernardo, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling