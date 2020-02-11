🔥Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League clash set to be rearranged for next week🔥

The Premier League are ­finalising plans for West Ham’s ­rearranged fixture at Manchester City to take place next week.

Wednesday (February 19) is the ­preferred date, although the decision still needs to be ratified by local authorities and the Premier League board.

The match should have taken place on Sunday but was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara.

Both West Ham and City rejected any proposal to play the match this weekend, given both clubs are in the middle of their winter break.

The Premier League had told clubs not to arrange any friendlies during the break in order to give their players the required rest.

Sunday’s game at the Etihad was called off as Storm Ciara hit the UK (PA)

Both clubs have allowed their players time off this week, allowing them to go on holiday with their families instead of embarking on warm-weather training camps, as other clubs have done.

West Ham’s players are due back in for training on Saturday, while Pep Guardiola’s players will reconvene early next week.

With City still involved in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, finding a date after next Wednesday could prove difficult, with a number of permutations dependent on their progress in those competitions.

City already have to reschedule their match against Arsenal, which was to take place on the weekend of February 29, due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup Final against Aston Villa.

It is understood that neither club would oppose plans for the game to take place next week.

Having eventually had last weekend off, thanks to the postponement, both sets of players will be back in for a standard week of training, so would not have their ­schedules overly disrupted.

West Ham would have had an 18-day break between their last game, the 3-3 draw against Brighton at London Stadium, and their rearranged trip to the Etihad, while City would have had a break of 17 days.

Should the date be set for next week, West Ham would then have four days to recover before travelling to League leaders Liverpool for their next fixture on Monday, February 24, as David Moyes looks for just a second Premier League win of his second spell in charge. City take on third-placed ­Leicester on the Saturday.

While the two clubs would not oppose the plans, the Premier League must also agree the logistics with local safety advisory groups, as well as the police before any decision is confirmed.

West Ham are working to ensure they have done all they can to ease the impact on supporters who hold a ticket for the game.

Free coach travel will be laid on for any fan travelling up to the game, while those who have a ticket but cannot make the rearranged date will be able to claim a full refund.