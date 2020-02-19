🔥Manchester City vs West Ham live stream, which TV channel and how to watch Premier League football tonight🔥

Manchester City and West Ham collide in a rearranged Premier League fixture at Etihad Stadium tonight.

This contest was originally supposed to take place 10 days ago, only for “safety concerns caused by extreme weather conditions” amid Storm Ciara to lead to a postponement.

The match represents second-placed City’s first since they were fined €30million and handed a two-year ban from Uefa competition, which they intend to appeal.

Meanwhile, West Ham – who also travel to runaway leaders Liverpool on Saturday – have slipped into the relegation zone after a torrid run that involved twice throwing away a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Brighton last time out.

In Pictures | Man City vs West Ham | 10/08

Here’s how you can follow all of the action tonight…

TV channel: The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Premier League and Main Event channels from 7pm GMT, and is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.​

Live blog: We will have full LIVE blog coverage of the game.

Click here to follow our match blog.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.