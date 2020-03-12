Manchester City’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid will be postponed after the Spanish giants went into quarantine.

Though no official announcement has been made by UEFA, it’s understood there is no chance of the round of 16 second leg going ahead next week.

It is up to Real to inform European football’s governing body, meaning City are left waiting for a decision to be announced.

Real confirmed on Thursday that they were in quarantine following a confirmed case of coronavirus within their sister basketball team.

As the football team share the same facilities, they have been forced to follow guidelines in a bid to avoid the spread of the virus.

In a statement they said: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City.

“In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.

“The EuroLeague basketball match and the LaLiga football fixture scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be played.”