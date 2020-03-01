🔥Manchester City trophy dominance may never be matched, says Pep Guardiola🔥

Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City’s trophy haul may never be repeated after winning his sixth piece of major silverware with the Premier League champions.

A 2-1 win against Aston Villa secured a hat-trick of triumphs in this competition.

Even with the title all but out of City’s reach, they could still win a second successive FA Cup, while they are close to reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

Guardiola hailed the achievements of his side, saying: “I think it’s more remarkable the last nine titles we win eight except the Champions League last season and that is incredible,

“It would be so difficult for anyone to do it again, not just us, our opponents. That needs consistency.

“The most remarkable thing is that when you have a team that’s incredible in the Premier League, and the last champions, so many champions drop after winning the league, finish fifth or sixth or seventh. But we are still there in second, seven points clear from third, so that counts.

“No time to rest or celebrate, but I think when you review what you have done in the last nine competitions it’s because this group has something special.”

First-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri put City in control before Mbwana Samatta pulled one back.

Guardiola added: “It’s not just about one title, it’s to show every game to try to win and that’s the best thing we can give for our club.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“Sometimes you win a title and then after you don’t win a title until a long time. The important thing is that everyone knows we have the responsibility to win the tiles. Eight from 11 is something remarkable. We have won the last six, it is remarkable.”

Guardiola will enter the final year of his contract next season and believes he will leave a lasting legacy.

“What we’d like to give to this organisation for the future is, what we’ve done helps the club to know if we did it they have to do it,” he added. “When you go to Bernabeu and play like that It’s another step we haven’t reached.

“Sergio has won 13 since he was here. His legacy for the new strikers coming will have to compare to his high standard. If you want to compete in Europe you have to do that.”