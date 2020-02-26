🔥Manchester City submit appeal against Champions League ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport🔥
Manchester City have submitted an appeal against their two-year ban from European football to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Uefa found City guilty of “serious breaches” of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with an investigation opened almost one year ago.
“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued,” the court said in a statement.
More follows
