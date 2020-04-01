🔥Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne says lockdown has convinced him to extend career by two years🔥

Kevin de Bruyne says the coronavirus has convinced him to extend his career by two years.

The Manchester City playmaker is currently in lockdown along with the rest of professional football in this country in a bid to the slow the spread of Covid-19.

He is undergoing a personal fitness plan at home and has to provide daily updates to Pep Guardiola, with all players expected to be ready to get straight back into action if the season resumes.

The Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 – but there are no guarantees it will be back up and running by then.

De Bruyne revealed the forced leave is tempting him to play on longer than he expected.

The 28-year-old joked: “I’m an old man. I told my wife I’m going to play a little bit longer after the lockdown. I cannot stay at home.

“I’m going to play two more years. It’s hard man.

Speaking on Instagram, De Bruyne gave an insight into his personal programme – and insists he won’t be joining the trend of footballers shaving their heads while in lockdown.

“They delivered a treadmill today,” he said. “I don’t want a bike. I’m swimming every day. Running almost every day now.

He added: “No way I’m going bald. I’m going to let everything grow until we can go out again.”