🔥Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola donates €1 million to Barcelona Medical College in coronavirus fight🔥

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has donated €1 million in the fight against coronavirus.

The Catalan coach has handed over the funds as part of a campaign by the Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona (Barcelona Medical College) and the Fundació Àngel Soler Daniel.

“Pep Guardiola participates in the donation campaign of the Col·legi de Metges de Barcelona and the Fundació Àngel Soler Daniel with a financial contribution of one million euros for the acquisition of sanitary material during the COVID-19 emergency,” the college said in a statement on Tuesday.

Spain has been badly hit by coronavirus, with almost 40,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday and almost 8,000 of those registered in Catalonia.

“The campaign has as its objective the collection of medical material and economic contributions from collegiate physicians and the population in general for the purchase of material and sanitary equipment that is currently lacking in the health centres of Catalonia,” the college added on their website.

The campaign had reportedly raised around €33,000 before Guardiola’s contribution.