Manchester City have confirmed that a first-team player is in quarantine over coronavirus fears.

The Premier League champions have refused to confirm the identity of the player who’s family member is suffering symptoms of “a respiratory illness.”

The player in question has been tested for Covid-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

In a statement a City spokesperson said: “The Club is aware that a family member of a Senior Men’s team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness.

“He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19. Until the results are known, the player in question in self isolating as a precaution.”

