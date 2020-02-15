🔥Manchester City Champions League ban LIVE: Latest news and reaction as Uefa hand down two-year suspension🔥

Manchester City have been hit by Uefa with a two-year ban from the Champions League and handed a €30million (£24.8m) fine over breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The Adjudicatory Chamber of European football’s governing body believe that City committed “serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016”.

City say they are “disappointed but not surprised” by Friday’s announcement, describing the process as “flawed”. They have complained to the Uefa disciplinary body and plan to commence with an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at the earliest opportunity.

Follow all the latest updates and reaction to the news with our LIVE blog, featuring analysis from Manchester football correspondent James Robson…

Live Updates

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-15T08:36:44.636Z

Hello and welcome back to Standard Sport’s live look at the fallout from the momentous news that Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-14T22:48:55.560Z

Thanks very much for joining us on what feels like a momentous day in European club football.It also feels like only the start of this story though, so stick across Standard Sport for more news, reaction and analysis.

2020-02-14T22:20:37.000Z

Tonight’s news makes the race for the European places in the Premier League even more exciting. Here’s how things stand after Leicester and Wolves drew 0-0 this evening…

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-14T21:50:32.486Z

Analysis: What now for Pep Guardiola after Manchester City were handed a two-year Champions League ban?The Catalan’s future is already the source of uncertainty, but confirmation from Uefa that the Premier League champions have been found guilty of “serious breaches” of financial fair play will only place further doubt over his position.Guardiola is out of contract at the end of next season – and has privately and publicly stated his intention to see out his deal.But Friday’s sensational ruling could change everything.Throughout the allegations that City mislead European football’s governing body over the money being invested by their Abu Dhabi owners, Guardiola has always maintained a position of plausible deniability.“I trust the club and what they have done,” he said after Der Spiegel first published damaging leaked emails and documents in 2018. “Of course we want to follow the rules.”The theme throughout is that the charges had nothing to do with Guardiola – particularly as they relate to events between 2012 and 2016, which was the year he took charge at the Etihad. And, of course, he has nothing to do with City’s finances.But for a man so protective of his reputation, the danger of it being tarnished by association cannot be ignored.Read the full piece from our Manchester correspondent James Robson here.

2020-02-14T21:22:10.960Z

LaLiga president backs UefaLaLiga president Javier Tebas has praised Uefa after European football’s governing body hit Manchester City with a two-season Champions League ban and fined the Premier League champions €30 million on Friday for “serious breaches” of financial rules.Photo: GettyUefa said City had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016’.Tebas has long spoken out against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for allegedly breaking FFP rules and the 57-year-old welcomed Friday’s announcement.“UEFA is finally taking decisive action,” the Spanish league chief wrote on Twitter.“Enforcing the rules of financial fair play and punishing financial doping is essential for the future of football. For years we have been calling for severe action against Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain.“We finally have a good example of action and hope to see more.“Better late than never.”

2020-02-14T21:00:04.376Z

Could the Premier League take action, too?Possibly. The Premier League have been running their own investigation, which they say is still ongoing, but much of the information the club has to provide with regards to accounts will be the same as that which Uefa have scrutinised.If the Premier League do decide to punish City, a points deduction may be the most likely action, though its effect this season would be minimal if they cannot qualify for European competition anyway.

2020-02-14T20:33:23.523Z

What about this season’s Champions League?No action has been taken against City’s participation in this season’s Champions League, which will return later this month for the start of the knockout stages. City are scheduled to play Real Madrid in the last 16.The ruling means that City could win the competition this season, but still would not be able to defend their title next year.Photo: PA

2020-02-14T20:18:41.766Z

What about the League Cup? Manchester City are also in the final of the Carabao Cup and their involvement in that could have ramifications for the Premier League too.If City beat Aston Villa in the final – and the FA Cup is won by a side already assured of European football next season – then eighth place in the Premier League would qualify for the Europa League.

2020-02-14T20:01:14.276Z

So there’ll be a race for fifth? Yep. If City are unsuccessful in their appeal then they would not be counted as one of the Premier League’s top four finishers when it comes to Champions League qualification.Presuming, as looks likely, they were to finish in the top four of the Premier League, the extra place would go to whichever team finishes fifth, currently Sheffield United.However, the likes of Tottenham, Man Utd and even Arsenal are likely to be buoyed by the news, with the task of sealing Champions League qualification just made a little easier.

2020-02-14T19:46:15.283Z

What happens to Man City’s Champions League place? Manchester City have blown the Premier League’s race for Champions League qualification wide open after they were banned from European club competition for the next two seasons.Photo: GettyTheir Champions League spot for finishing in the top four would go to the fifth-placed team in the Premier League this season.Such a precedent was set by AC Milan in June 2019 when the club voluntarily removed itself from this season’s Europa League due to UEFA financial fair play breaches.Milan finished fifth in Serie A the season before, qualifying them for the Europa League, but their withdrawal paved the way for sixth-placed Roma to take their spot in the group stages.Torino, who finished seventh, took Roma’s spot in the qualifying rounds.

2020-02-14T19:32:41.593Z

Manchester City have already responded to the verdict. Here is their statement: Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City, before any investigation had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling. Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.

2020-02-14T19:22:50.633Z

The Uefa statement in full“Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020 the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator.”The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.”The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.”The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of € 30 million.”The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If Manchester City Football Club exercises that right the full reasoned decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber will not be published prior to publication of the final award by the CAS.”

2020-02-14T19:13:12.666Z

Here’s tonight’s breaking news in full…Manchester City have been banned from Uefa club competitions for two seasons and handed a €30m fine over breaches of Financial Fair Play.European football’s governing body said that the defending Premier League champions had committed ‘serious breaches of the Uefa Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016’.The ban will rule City out of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 renewals of the Champions League, regardless of whether they qualify for them.Uefa’s Adjudicatory Chamber also said City had ‘failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case’.

ES COVERAGE

2020-02-14T18:58:48.710Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE reaction to the news that Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from Uefa competitions over FFP breaches.

Can’t see the Manchester City Champions League ban LIVE: Latest news and reaction as Uefa hand down two-year suspension blog? Click here for the desktop version.

Uefa statement in full

“Following a hearing held on 22 January 2020 the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José da Cunha Rodrigues, has today notified Manchester City Football Club of the final decision on the case which was referred by the CFCB Chief Investigator.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber, having considered all the evidence, has found that Manchester City Football Club committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber has also found that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB.

“The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of € 30 million.

“The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If Manchester City Football Club exercises that right the full reasoned decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber will not be published prior to publication of the final award by the CAS.”