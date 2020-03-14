The sporting world may have suffered a sudden and almost absolute closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus, but it’s not just BBC One showing an excellent rendition of noughts and crosses.

With the Premier League suspended until April 3 at the very earliest, Manchester City and Southampton went to battle on Twitter, engaging in a fiercely close battle of tic-tac-toe.

The clubs went back and forth, using their respective crests as a substitute for the traditional X’s and O’s, the tie ending in a stalemate.

Jokes aside, Southampton used the opportunity to post a link to the NHS website, sharing the latest medical advice, both in how to prevent the spread of symptoms and what to do if they do become apparent.

It begins

Offensive from City

No way through

Peep!

With a variety of leagues across the globe suspending play, the Premier League announced they were to follow suit after Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Premier League officials are due to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the next step.