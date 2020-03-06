Man, woman shot near Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating a scene in north St. Louis Thursday where a man and woman were shot and at least three cars were involved in a major crash.Police were called about 3: 30 p.m. to Grand Boulevard near Kossuth Avenue and found both victims. The woman was not conscious or breathing. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.Homicide detectives are investigating. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, a cousin of the rapper Nelly, admitted defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.

The 29-year-old victim, identified by his family as Isiah Hudson, suffered puncture wounds to his chest and other parts of his body.