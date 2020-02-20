man-with-‘crime-pays’-tattooed-across-his-forehead-arrested-again-after-police-chase

🔥Man With ‘CRIME PAYS’ Tattooed Across His Forehead Arrested Again After Police Chase🔥

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS Local) — A man with “CRIME PAYS” tattooed across his forehead is back behind bars after leading police on a short chase, authorities in Indiana said.
Donald Murray, 38, of Terre Haute was busted Monday morning for the second time in three months for leading officers on a short chase, according to local police.
Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft, the Terre Haute Police Department said in a Facebook post.

This wasn’t Murray’s first run-in with the law. He was chased by authorities on Nov. 29 for allegedly driving without any lights, crashing into a tree.
Originally held without bail, he was released Jan. 14 on his own recognizance in that case.
Murray is being held on a $15,000 bond stemming from Monday’s chase, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, WTHR reported.
