🔥Man with 'CRIME PAYS' tattoo on forehead arrested for second time in three months after police chase🔥

A man sporting a “CRIME PAYS” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after a short police pursuit.

Donald Murray from Terre Haute in Indiana was cuffed after he led authorities on a chase, Terre Haute Police Department said.

He had been caught back in December after he led officers on a high-speed car chase after they saw him driving at night with his headlights off, reports said.

The previous incident was captured on TV show Live PD and became a popular video on social media.

The video witnessed the 38-year-old crash the car he was driving into a tree at the end of the chase.

On Monday, Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft.

He had been released from prison just over a month before on January 14.