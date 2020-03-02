🔥Man who poses 'significant risk' hunted by police after fleeing mental health ward in west London🔥

A patient who poses a “significant risk” to the public has fled a mental health ward in west London.

Ronnell Dennis, 26, absconded from the Riverside Centre in Hillingdon at around 5pm Sunday.

Moments before he left the hospital, another patient was assaulted.

They were left fighting for life in a critical condition.

Police believe Mr Dennis may pose a significant risk to the public and are also increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Superintendent Duncan Slade, of West Area CID, said: “Dennis may be suffering from a mental health crisis and could behave in an unpredictable manner.

“If you have seen him since Sunday, 1 March or know of his whereabouts please do not approach him but dial 999 immediately.”

He is described as black, around 6ft 2ins tall and of a proportionate or athletic build. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black clothing and a black bandana.

He was last seen in Wembley’s Chalk Hill Estate at around 10.15pm on Sunday.

He has links to north and west London, as well as the Home Counties.

The public should not approach him if he is sighted and are urged to call 999 immediately quoting reference CAD3532/2MAR2020.