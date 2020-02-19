🔥Man who missed flight sprints onto tarmac and tries to wrench open plane door🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A passenger who missed his flight sparked a major security alert at Melbourne airport today when he forced his way on to the tarmac and attempted to wrench open the plane’s door.

The unnamed passenger pushed airline workers out of the way as he scaled the steps and tried to force his way onto the aircraft.

The man pulled on the door and kicked it on several occasions before baggage handlers restrained him.

An eye witness said he was physically fighting with the staff, throwing punches and scratching them.

The scene, which was captured on video and later broadcast on Australia’s Nine News, showed the man succeeding in opening the passenger door a few inches before being taken into custody by police.

The incident is believed to have followed a disagreement between the man and airline staff over an earlier missed flight.

He then pushed crew out of the way and ran onto the tarmac before trying to board the plane, which was not flying to his destination.

A statement from Jetstar praised airline employees for handling the incident safely.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we have placed an immediate ban on this passenger travelling on all Jetstar and Qantas flights,” the airline added.