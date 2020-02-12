🔥Man wanted over Essex lorry deaths granted permission to appeal extradition to UK🔥

A man wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a shipping container in Essex has been granted permission to appeal against his extradition to the UK.

Eamonn Harrison, from Northern Ireland, was granted permission by a High Court judge in Dublin on Wednesday.

He is sought in respect of 41 offences, 39 counts of manslaughter which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, one count of a human trafficking offence and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.

In November, Dublin Central Criminal Court heard that Mr Harrison drove the lorry used to deliver a container to the port in Zeebrugge and was identified as the driver on CCTV in Belgium.

Mr Harrison signed the shipping notice for the container, which was later found in Essex with the bodies of 39 people inside, Dublin Central Criminal Court heard

