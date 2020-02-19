🔥Man wanted in shooting of police officer at Ferguson Walmart arrested🔥

1 of 2

A photo released by police shows the suspected shoplifter who investigators say shot an off-duty Calverton Park police officer inside a Walmart store in Ferguson.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda updates reporters on the condition of a Calverton Park police officer who was shot while trying to stop a shoplifter at the Ferguson Walmart on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Granda said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 3:15 p.m. with more details from police. FERGUSON — Police on Tuesday arrested the man who investigators say repeatedly shot an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in Ferguson last weekend.St. Louis County police spotted the suspect at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a black Mercedes Benz around Canfield Drive in Ferguson. The car matched a sedan that fled the shooting, police said. Police began tracking the car by helicopter before police then started a pursuit near Airport Road and North Florissant Road, according to the department. The chase ended about five miles away in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road in Jennings, when the man pulled his car into a McDonald’s parking lot. He then attempted to run from the car towards a nearby Dollar Tree store and was soon arrested.No one was injured in the pursuit or arrest, police said. The man, who police have not identified, was apprehended a day after authorities released images of him as the suspect in the shooting of the Calverton Park officer. The officer was in uniform and working as a security guard at Walmart on Sunday evening when he approached a man suspected of shoplifting. The suspect turned on the officer and shot him three times, twice in the torso and once in the arm. Authorities said the officer’s bullet-resistant vest protected him and he was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.